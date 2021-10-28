Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 925.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 72,110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 205.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,681 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

