Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.13% of Clearfield worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $56.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.86 million, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

