Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.33% of First Mid Bancshares worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

