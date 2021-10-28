Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.53% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $493.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

