Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,531 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PetroChina by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 4,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 40,971 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTR shares. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of PTR opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

