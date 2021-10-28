Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.80% of Harvard Bioscience worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $285.75 million, a PE ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.