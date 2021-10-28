Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.96% of TrueCar worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.