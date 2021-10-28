Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of Construction Partners worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 41.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

