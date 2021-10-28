Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.40 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Apollo Medical worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 86,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.