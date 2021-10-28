Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.14% of Primis Financial worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $149,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $354.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

