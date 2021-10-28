Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.96 Million Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,556 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of 21Vianet Group worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VNET. HSBC began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

