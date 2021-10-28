Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.09 Million Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.55% of Forestar Group worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 51.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $974.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

