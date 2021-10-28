Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.73 Million Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.89% of Travere Therapeutics worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,829,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,825,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.