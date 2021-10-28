Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.89 Million Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.86% of Western New England Bancorp worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

