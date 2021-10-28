Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.12% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 159,675 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $494.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

