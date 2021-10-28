Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Ferroglobe worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,482,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

