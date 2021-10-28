Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.70% of Hanger worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 242,969 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $694.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

