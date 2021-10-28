Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Freshpet worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $117,975,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $15,924,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 33.3% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,802,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $152.20 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.