Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of Tupperware Brands worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 36.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 627,419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 75.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 108,987 shares during the last quarter.

TUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of TUP opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

