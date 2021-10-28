Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 146,717 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of BrightView worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in BrightView by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BrightView by 281.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 1,564,836 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,651,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after buying an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BV. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

