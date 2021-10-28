Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 265,885 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.12% of Codexis worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 6.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 130.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 73.4% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 270,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Codexis by 92.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 213,590 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of CDXS opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

