Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 65,158 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Health Catalyst worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $7,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 108,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,436.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,076 shares of company stock worth $8,100,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

