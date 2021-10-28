Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

DFAS opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

