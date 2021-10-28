Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.86% of UFP Technologies worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $455.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. Analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

