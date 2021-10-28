Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,625 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.00% of The York Water worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 31,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $623.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.23. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

About The York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.