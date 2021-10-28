Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,725 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.80% of Investors Title worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $191.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.14 and its 200 day moving average is $178.21. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $361.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

