Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,014 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.80% of Franklin Covey worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $588.51 million, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.