Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,339 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $290,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $487,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

MDGL stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.