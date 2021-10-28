Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 370,324 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.77% of Arlo Technologies worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 846,048 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 555.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 530,349 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 947.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 229,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $549.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

