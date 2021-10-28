Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 40,597 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.55% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $20,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after buying an additional 3,165,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,474,000 after buying an additional 2,544,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 1,420,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

