Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,783 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.57% of RPT Realty worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $5,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 160,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.17.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

