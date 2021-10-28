Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,540 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Upwork worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.60 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

