Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 47,064 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,064 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,960,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

IONS opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.