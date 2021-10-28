Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,119 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.79% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $278.89 million, a PE ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 2.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.