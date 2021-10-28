Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 63,391 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 760,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.62% of Lumber Liquidators worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $520.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

