Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,665,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.60% of Audacy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AUD opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

