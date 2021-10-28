Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.65% of Century Bancorp worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.24 per share, with a total value of $57,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 645 shares of company stock valued at $73,792 in the last three months. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $115.19 on Thursday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

