Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Vedanta worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEDL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vedanta by 53.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vedanta by 132,018.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 889,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 888,486 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vedanta by 26.0% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,991,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,604,000 after purchasing an additional 617,475 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vedanta by 40.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 295,513 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vedanta by 19.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

