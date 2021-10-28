Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of Kura Oncology worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

