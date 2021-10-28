Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Down 4.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 84,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,534,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 60,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

