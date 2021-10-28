DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 3,657,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595,220.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,303,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,718,133 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.