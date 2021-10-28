Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 150,687 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,687 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 11.46% of Geospace Technologies worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.04. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

