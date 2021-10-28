Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 47,038 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 1.90% of CEVA worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CEVA by 2,906.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 85.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -296.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

