Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 51,467 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,467 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.54% of Trex worth $63,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $103.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

