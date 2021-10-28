Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 81,363 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 1.35% of Cara Therapeutics worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CARA opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

