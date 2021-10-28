Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.35% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $84,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,629 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -123.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

