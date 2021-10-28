Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.39% of IPG Photonics worth $43,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $157.01 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

