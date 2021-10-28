Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 14,712 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.35% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $76,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.