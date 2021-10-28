Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 18,906 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.73% of Zumiez worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 22.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 23.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Zumiez stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.