Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Grows Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,064 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 1.43% of Stoneridge worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 253,236 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 168,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 726,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

SRI opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $558.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

